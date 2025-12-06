ค่าตอบแทน นักสรรหาบุคลากร in United States ที่ Illumina รวม $95K ต่อyear สำหรับ P3 ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Illumina อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Illumina RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.