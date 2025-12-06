ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Illumina
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักสรรหาบุคลากร

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักสรรหาบุคลากร

Illumina นักสรรหาบุคลากร เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน นักสรรหาบุคลากร in United States ที่ Illumina รวม $95K ต่อyear สำหรับ P3 ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Illumina อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$87.4K - $102K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$80.8K$87.4K$102K$113K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ดู 4 ระดับอื่นๆ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Illumina RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (25.00% รายปี)



รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว นักสรรหาบุคลากร ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักสรรหาบุคลากร ที่ Illumina in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $113,050 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Illumina สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักสรรหาบุคลากร in United States คือ $80,750

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Illumina

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • HPE
  • ADP
  • Fiserv
  • Danaher
  • Fortive
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.