ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรเครื่องกล in United States ที่ Illumina อยู่ในช่วง $86.4K ต่อyear สำหรับ P1 ถึง $248K ต่อyear สำหรับ P5 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $141K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Illumina อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
P1
$86.4K
$76.3K
$8.8K
$1.3K
P2
$142K
$115K
$24K
$3K
P3
$127K
$114K
$9.6K
$4K
P4
$199K
$145K
$42.5K
$11.5K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Illumina RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูลส่งตำแหน่งใหม่
