ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ IHS Markit อยู่ในช่วง $99.2K ต่อyear สำหรับ Software Engineer ถึง $136K ต่อyear สำหรับ Senior Software Engineer แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $135K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ IHS Markit อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
