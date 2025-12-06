ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
IHS Markit
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย พัฒนาธุรกิจ in Netherlands ที่ IHS Markit อยู่ในช่วง €61.8K ถึง €84.3K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ IHS Markit อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$76.2K - $92.1K
Netherlands
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$71.2K$76.2K$92.1K$97.1K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ พัฒนาธุรกิจ ที่ IHS Markit in Netherlands อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี €84,326 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ IHS Markit สำหรับตำแหน่ง พัฒนาธุรกิจ in Netherlands คือ €61,791

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

