ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
IGM Financial
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • สถาปนิกโซลูชัน

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน

IGM Financial สถาปนิกโซลูชัน เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย สถาปนิกโซลูชัน in Canada ที่ IGM Financial อยู่ในช่วง CA$43K ถึง CA$61.4K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ IGM Financial อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/1/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$35.6K - $41.7K
Canada
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$31.1K$35.6K$41.7K$44.3K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 3 เพิ่มเติม สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ IGM Financial เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน IGM Financial?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่ IGM Financial in Canada อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี CA$61,400 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ IGM Financial สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชัน in Canada คือ CA$43,033

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ IGM Financial

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Dropbox
  • Google
  • Tesla
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/igm-financial/salaries/solution-architect.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.