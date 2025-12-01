ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in India ที่ Icertis รวม ₹897K ต่อyear สำหรับ Software Engineer แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in India รวม ₹948K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Icertis อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/1/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$10.2K
$10.2K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Icertis Options อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
