ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ทรัพยากรบุคคล in Serbia ที่ HypeAuditor อยู่ในช่วง $27.5K ถึง $37.6K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ HypeAuditor อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/7/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$29.5K - $35.6K
Serbia
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$27.5K$29.5K$35.6K$37.6K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ทรัพยากรบุคคล ที่ HypeAuditor in Serbia อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $37,584 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ HypeAuditor สำหรับตำแหน่ง ทรัพยากรบุคคล in Serbia คือ $27,540

