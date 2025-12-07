ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Hungryroot
Hungryroot นักบัญชี เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักบัญชี in United States ที่ Hungryroot อยู่ในช่วง $107K ถึง $155K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Hungryroot อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/7/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$121K - $140K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$107K$121K$140K$155K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักบัญชี ที่ Hungryroot in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $154,700 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Hungryroot สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักบัญชี in United States คือ $106,600

