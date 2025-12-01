ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt การตลาด เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย การตลาด in United States ที่ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt อยู่ในช่วง $128K ถึง $187K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/1/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$147K - $168K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$128K$147K$168K$187K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Houghton Mifflin Harcourt?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ การตลาด ที่ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $186,676 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt สำหรับตำแหน่ง การตลาด in United States คือ $128,142

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

