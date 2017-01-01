ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Hindustan Shipyard
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Hindustan Shipyard Limited is a prominent Indian company specializing in shipbuilding and repair services. It is recognized as a leading shipyard in India and plays a significant role in the defense production sector under the Government of India.

    hslvizag.in
    เว็บไซต์
    1941
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    1,473
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $100M-$250M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

