ดูจุดข้อมูลแยกรายการ
HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of photomultiplier tubes, imaging equipment, illuminants, optical semiconductor elements, image processing and measuring equipment, among others.
สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม →
เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้
งานแนะนำ
บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง
แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ