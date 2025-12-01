ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Hagerty
Hagerty ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ Hagerty รวม $172K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Hagerty อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/1/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Hagerty
Senior Product Manager
hidden
รวมต่อปี
$172K
ระดับ
hidden
เงินเดือนฐาน
$158K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$14K
อายุงานในบริษัท
0-1 ปี
ประสบการณ์
5-10 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Hagerty?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ Hagerty in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $281,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Hagerty สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States คือ $166,000

