GXO เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ GXO อยู่ในช่วง $10,322 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $419,588 สำหรับตำแหน่ง การดำเนินงานธุรกิจ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ GXO. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/25/2025

การดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$420K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$60.7K
พัฒนาธุรกิจ
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$10.3K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$68.6K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$126K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$44.6K
ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ
$90.5K
วิศวกรเครื่องกล
$94.5K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$119K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$126K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$99.5K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$139K
ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$119K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ GXO คือ การดำเนินงานธุรกิจ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $419,588 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ GXO คือ $97,180

