Gwen's Girls
  แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Gwen's Girls ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Gwen's Girls is a company that focuses on empowering girls and young women through gender-specific programs, education, and experiences. Their goal is to help these individuals lead productive lives by providing holistic support and opportunities.

    gwensgirls.org
    เว็บไซต์
    2002
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    31
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

