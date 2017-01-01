สำรวจตามตำแหน่งงานต่างๆ
GVPR Engineers Limited is a prominent Indian infrastructure company that excels in high-quality projects across various sectors, including Irrigation, Water, Transportation, Power, Buildings, and Ports, with a strong emphasis on safety.
