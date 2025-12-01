ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Gusto
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์

Gusto ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States ที่ Gusto อยู่ในช่วง $199K ต่อyear สำหรับ L2 ถึง $393K ต่อyear สำหรับ L4 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $399K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Gusto อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/1/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$199K
$165K
$33.8K
$0
L3
$241K
$170K
$63.7K
$7.8K
L4
$393K
$213K
$150K
$29K
ดู 3 ระดับอื่นๆ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ส่งออกข้อมูลดูตำแหน่งงานว่าง
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

20%

ปี 1

20%

ปี 2

20%

ปี 3

20%

ปี 4

20%

ปี 5

ประเภทหุ้น
Options

ที่ Gusto Options อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 5 ปี:

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (20.00% รายปี)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (1.67% รายเดือน)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (1.67% รายเดือน)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (1.67% รายเดือน)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 5th-ปี (1.67% รายเดือน)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
Options

ที่ Gusto Options อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ Gusto in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $582,500 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Gusto สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States คือ $226,250

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Gusto

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Bloomberg
  • WePay
  • Chatham Financial
  • Q2
  • Braintree
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.