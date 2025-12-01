ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Gusto
Gusto นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in United States ที่ Gusto รวม $160K ต่อyear สำหรับ L3 ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Gusto อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/1/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$121K - $138K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$107K$121K$138K$152K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$160K
$140K
$20K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

20%

ปี 1

20%

ปี 2

20%

ปี 3

20%

ปี 4

20%

ปี 5

ประเภทหุ้น
Options

ที่ Gusto Options อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 5 ปี:

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (20.00% รายปี)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (1.67% รายเดือน)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (1.67% รายเดือน)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (1.67% รายเดือน)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 5th-ปี (1.67% รายเดือน)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
Options

ที่ Gusto Options อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ Gusto in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $159,500 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Gusto สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in United States คือ $107,070

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

