ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in United States ที่ Greenway Health อยู่ในช่วง $44.6K ถึง $63.3K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Greenway Health อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$50.6K - $60K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$44.6K$50.6K$60K$63.3K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ Greenway Health in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $63,250 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Greenway Health สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in United States คือ $44,550

