ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์ ที่ Greentech Industries อยู่ในช่วง BDT 4.07M ถึง BDT 5.57M ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Greentech Industries อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย
