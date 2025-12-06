ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Greentech Industries
Greentech Industries นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์ ที่ Greentech Industries อยู่ในช่วง BDT 4.07M ถึง BDT 5.57M ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Greentech Industries อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$36.1K - $42.8K
Bangladesh
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$33.3K$36.1K$42.8K$45.6K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์ ที่ Greentech Industries อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี BDT 5,573,707 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Greentech Industries สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์ คือ BDT 4,071,229

