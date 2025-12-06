ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน in United States ที่ Green Thumb Industries อยู่ในช่วง $101K ถึง $140K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Green Thumb Industries อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$108K - $127K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$101K$108K$127K$140K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Green Thumb Industries?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน ที่ Green Thumb Industries in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $140,400 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Green Thumb Industries สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน in United States คือ $100,800

