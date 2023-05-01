ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
GovTech
    The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) spearheads Singapore’s digital government transformation and development of the public sector’s engineering capabilities to build a Smart Nation for our citizens and businesses.

    tech.gov.sg
    2016
    3,622
    $50M-$100M
