Gorgias เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Gorgias อยู่ในช่วง $92,063 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ความสำเร็จของลูกค้า ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $199,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง การตลาด ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Gorgias. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/23/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $115K
หัวหน้าเจ้าหน้าที่
$197K
ความสำเร็จของลูกค้า
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
การตลาด
$199K
ผู้จัดการพันธมิตร
$132K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$135K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$113K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$128K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Gorgias คือ การตลาด at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $199,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Gorgias คือ $130,072

