ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Giant Magellan Telescope
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์

Giant Magellan Telescope วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ in United States ที่ Giant Magellan Telescope อยู่ในช่วง $143K ถึง $195K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Giant Magellan Telescope อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$153K - $185K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$143K$153K$185K$195K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 3 เพิ่มเติม วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ Giant Magellan Telescope เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน Giant Magellan Telescope?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ ที่ Giant Magellan Telescope in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $194,880 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Giant Magellan Telescope สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ in United States คือ $142,800

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Giant Magellan Telescope

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Roblox
  • Dropbox
  • Netflix
  • Pinterest
  • Spotify
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/giant-magellan-telescope/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.