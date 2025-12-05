ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ Garmin อยู่ในช่วง $91.9K ต่อyear สำหรับ Software Engineer I ถึง $209K ต่อyear สำหรับ Staff Software Engineer แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $95.3K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Garmin อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูลส่งตำแหน่งใหม่
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/garmin/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.