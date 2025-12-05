ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Garmin
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

Garmin วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ Garmin อยู่ในช่วง $91.9K ต่อyear สำหรับ Software Engineer I ถึง $209K ต่อyear สำหรับ Staff Software Engineer แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $95.3K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Garmin อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Software Engineer I
(ระดับเริ่มต้น)
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
ดู 2 ระดับอื่นๆ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ส่งออกข้อมูลดูตำแหน่งงานว่าง
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน Garmin?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูล

ส่งตำแหน่งใหม่

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

วิศวกรเครือข่าย

วิศวกรระบบ

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Garmin in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $208,930 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Garmin สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States คือ $92,500

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Garmin

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Best Buy
  • Rakuten
  • The Home Depot
  • Kohl's
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/garmin/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.