Garmin
แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรเครื่องกล ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ Garmin รวม $95K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Garmin อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Garmin
Mechanical Engineer
Olathe, KS
รวมต่อปี
$95K
ระดับ
L2
เงินเดือนฐาน
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
4 ปี
ประสบการณ์
4 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Garmin?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรเครื่องกล ที่ Garmin in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $111,500 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Garmin สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรเครื่องกล in United States คือ $95,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

