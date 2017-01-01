ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
GAIL
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    GAIL (India) Limited is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector, involved in gas marketing, transmission services, natural gas trading, petrochemicals, LPG production, and city gas distribution, among other activities.

    http://www.gailonline.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1984
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    4,705
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1B-$10B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ