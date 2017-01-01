ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Fresno City College
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Fresno City College is a premier educational institution serving California's Central Valley with distinction. Established as a dynamic community college, FCC delivers high-quality, accessible education that empowers students through innovative programs and comprehensive support services. With a diverse campus community and strong industry partnerships, Fresno City College prepares graduates for successful careers and academic advancement while serving as a vital economic and cultural cornerstone for the region.

    fresnocitycollege.edu
    เว็บไซต์
    1910
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    1,534
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

