ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Freedom Electronics
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Freedom Electronics ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Freedom Electronics provides quality parts and new products for the Retail Petroleum Market and independent station owners. They specialize in remanufacturing parts for Gilbarco, Tokheim, Wayne, and Verifone, and engineer alternate solutions to OEM products. They offer quick, reliable service at competitive prices, same-day shipping, and free technical support by phone. They also buy and sell used equipment and distribute new items such as printers, bar-code scanners, and outdoor EMV compliance kits.

    freedomelectronics.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1998
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Freedom Electronics

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • SoFi
    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ