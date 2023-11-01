ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
FPT Software
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ FPT Software ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, offering services in smart factories, digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, enterprise mobility, digital product development, cloud, AR/VR, business applications.

    http://fpt-software.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1999
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    20,000
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10B+
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ FPT Software

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Google
    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • Netflix
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ