ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Fiverr
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์

Fiverr ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in Israel ที่ Fiverr รวม ₪472K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Fiverr อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Fiverr
Software Engineering Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
รวมต่อปี
$140K
ระดับ
-
เงินเดือนฐาน
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$8.3K
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
7 ปี
ประสบการณ์
7 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Fiverr?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ส่งออกข้อมูลดูตำแหน่งงานว่าง

ส่งข้อมูล

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Fiverr in Israel อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₪527,745 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Fiverr สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ in Israel คือ ₪445,730

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Fiverr

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Citi
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Blackstone
  • Olo
  • Weedmaps
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fiverr/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.