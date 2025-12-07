ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Firefly Aerospace
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักสรรหาบุคลากร

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักสรรหาบุคลากร

Firefly Aerospace นักสรรหาบุคลากร เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักสรรหาบุคลากร in United States ที่ Firefly Aerospace อยู่ในช่วง $95.5K ถึง $133K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Firefly Aerospace อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/7/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$102K - $120K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$95.5K$102K$120K$133K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 3 เพิ่มเติม นักสรรหาบุคลากร ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ Firefly Aerospace เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน Firefly Aerospace?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว นักสรรหาบุคลากร ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักสรรหาบุคลากร ที่ Firefly Aerospace in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $132,985 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Firefly Aerospace สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักสรรหาบุคลากร in United States คือ $95,477

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Firefly Aerospace

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • Databricks
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/firefly-aerospace/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.