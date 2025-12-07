ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Fireblocks
Fireblocks วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in Israel ที่ Fireblocks รวม ₪531K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Fireblocks อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/7/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Fireblocks
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
รวมต่อปี
$158K
ระดับ
L3
เงินเดือนฐาน
$158K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
1 ปี
ประสบการณ์
5 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Fireblocks?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ที่ Fireblocks การให้หุ้น/ส่วนแบ่งทุน อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Fireblocks in Israel อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₪816,760 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Fireblocks สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in Israel คือ ₪524,740

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

