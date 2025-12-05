ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Fictiv
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค

Fictiv ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ Fictiv รวม $110K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Fictiv อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Fictiv
Technical Project Manager
Los Angeles, CA
รวมต่อปี
$110K
ระดับ
Senior
เงินเดือนฐาน
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
1 ปี
ประสบการณ์
4 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Fictiv?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ส่งออกข้อมูลดูตำแหน่งงานว่าง

ส่งข้อมูล

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค ที่ Fictiv in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $166,720 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Fictiv สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค in United States คือ $110,000

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Fictiv

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Cubic
  • Cutover
  • Intercom
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fictiv/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.