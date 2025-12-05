ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) ที่ Federated Hermes อยู่ในช่วง €52.6K ถึง €76.3K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Federated Hermes อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย
เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/federated-hermes/salaries/information-technologist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.