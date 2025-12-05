ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States ที่ Federal Reserve Bank of Boston อยู่ในช่วง $188K ถึง $258K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Federal Reserve Bank of Boston อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$204K - $242K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$188K$204K$242K$258K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Federal Reserve Bank of Boston?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $257,600 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Federal Reserve Bank of Boston สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States คือ $188,160

