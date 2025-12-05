ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
FDS Amplicare
FDS Amplicare นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in Bangladesh ที่ FDS Amplicare อยู่ในช่วง BDT 305K ถึง BDT 426K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ FDS Amplicare อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$2.7K - $3.3K
Bangladesh
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$2.5K$2.7K$3.3K$3.5K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ FDS Amplicare in Bangladesh อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี BDT 426,053 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ FDS Amplicare สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in Bangladesh คือ BDT 304,848

