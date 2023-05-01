ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Exyn Technologies
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Exyn Technologies is a company founded in 2014 that aims to bring to market innovative research in aerial robotics, drone swarms, multi-modal sensor fusion, 3D mapping, obstacle avoidance, and autonomous navigation & planning.

    http://www.exyn.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2014
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

