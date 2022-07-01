ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
    ExamSoft offers a market-leading exam management and analytics platform that delivers powerful, actionable data to assess learning outcomes and improve learning, engagement, and retention. Its software suite enables clients to efficiently and practically administer exams and analyze resulting data to improve curricular design, test design, and accreditation compliance. ExamSoft has served hundreds of prominent institutions for more than 18 years and has successfully administered millions of exams.

    https://examsoft.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1998
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    210
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
