    eSight is a company that provides sight enhancement technology for people with visual impairments caused by various conditions. Founded by an electrical engineer who wanted to help his legally blind sisters, eSight has developed electronic eyewear that allows users to achieve greater visual acuity and retain their independence. Their latest model, eSight 4, is wireless and hands-free, recognized as the "Best Wearable/Healthcare Hardware/Software of 2021" by the Tech Ascension Awards. eSight empowers the low vision community to #SeeNewPossibilities.

    http://www.esighteyewear.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2006
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

