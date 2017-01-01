ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Equinox Labs
    Equinox Labs is a premier testing laboratory accredited by FSSAI, NABL, and MOEF&CC. It serves over 15,000 clients in the food and beverage and corporate sectors, supported by a team of more than 700 auditors across the country.

    equinoxlab.com
    2005
    150
    $10M-$50M
