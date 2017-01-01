ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
EPIC Management
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    EPIC Management offers management and consulting services to physician groups and independent practice associations in Southern California, assisting over 200 physicians in delivering high-quality healthcare to more than 150,000 patients.

    epicmanagementlp.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1995
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    990
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $100M-$250M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

