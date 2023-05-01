ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Emulate
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Emulate ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Emulate Inc. creates in vitro models for studying the effects of diseases, medicines, chemicals, and foods on human health. Their Human Emulation System® includes Zoë® Culture Module, Organ-Chips, and analytical software applications. The platform offers researchers a new technology to predict human response with greater precision than conventional cell culture or animal-based testing. Their Organ-Chips have been published in high-impact scientific journals and acquired by MoMA for their permanent collection. They were also awarded Product Design of the Year 2015 by London’s Design Museum.

    http://emulatebio.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2014
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Emulate

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • Dropbox
    • Databricks
    • Coinbase
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ