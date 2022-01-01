ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Emerson
Emerson เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Emerson อยู่ในช่วง $3,633 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ทรัพยากรบุคคล ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $180,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Emerson. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/17/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $105K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $130K
วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์
Median $95K

วิศวกรเครื่องกล
Median $107K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
Median $180K
ฝ่ายขาย
Median $83K
นักบัญชี
$58.3K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$5.1K
พัฒนาธุรกิจ
$112K
วิศวกรควบคุม
$113K
บริการลูกค้า
$17.9K
ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$47.9K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$8.3K
วิศวกรไฟฟ้า
$132K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$34.6K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$3.6K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$20.1K
การตลาด
$125K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$171K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$113K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์
$30.9K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$104K
ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$160K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Emerson คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $180,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Emerson คือ $104,475

