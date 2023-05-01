สำรวจตามตำแหน่งงานต่างๆ
Emendo Biotherapeutics creates advanced gene editing tools to treat genetic disorders. Their protein engineering expertise allows them to develop innovative solutions to overcome current technological limitations in gene therapy.
