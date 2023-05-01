ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Emendo Biotherapeutics
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Emendo Biotherapeutics ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Emendo Biotherapeutics creates advanced gene editing tools to treat genetic disorders. Their protein engineering expertise allows them to develop innovative solutions to overcome current technological limitations in gene therapy.

    http://emendobio.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2015
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Emendo Biotherapeutics

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • LinkedIn
    • Snap
    • Tesla
    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ