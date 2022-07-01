ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Doxy.me
    Doxy.me is the simple, free, and secure telemedicine solution. Founded in 2014 by Dr. Brandon Welch, doxy.me enables healthcare organizations to provide virtual care that's easily accessible to everyone, everywhere, on any device.

    2013
    150
    $10M-$50M
