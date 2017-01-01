ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Dosti Realty
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Dosti Realty is a leading real estate developer in Mumbai and Thane, specializing in affordable luxury homes. With a strong presence in the market, they invite potential buyers to book site visits to explore their offerings.

    dostirealty.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1980
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    570
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $50M-$100M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

