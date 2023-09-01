ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Doris.mobi
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • มีส่วนร่วมในสิ่งที่พิเศษเกี่ยวกับ Doris.mobi ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เคล็ดลับการสัมภาษณ์, การเลือกทีม, วัฒนธรรมที่ไม่เหมือนใคร, ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    Doris is a company that provides an omnichannel fashion experience by allowing customers to try on clothes online and receive personalized recommendations. They offer a widget that can be installed on e-commerce sites to provide this experience.

    doris.mobi
    เว็บไซต์
    30
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับเงินเดือนที่ยืนยันแล้วในกล่องจดหมายของคุณ

    สมัครสมาชิกเพื่อรับ ข้อเสนอที่ยืนยันแล้ว.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดการแบ่งแยกค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    ไซต์นี้ได้รับการป้องกันโดย reCAPTCHA และ นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ บังคับใช้

    งานเด่น

      ไม่พบงานเด่นสำหรับ Doris.mobi

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • LinkedIn
    • Spotify
    • PayPal
    • Dropbox
    • Google
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ