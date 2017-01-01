ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
DL1961
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    DL1961: Redefining denim with purpose from the heart of New York. We pioneer sustainable manufacturing practices that dramatically reduce water usage, carbon emissions, and textile waste without compromising on style or quality. Our innovative approach combines premium materials with cutting-edge technology to create jeans that not only look exceptional and fit perfectly, but also minimize environmental impact. Join us as we craft the future of responsible fashion—where conscious consumption meets timeless design.

    dl1961.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2008
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    47
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

