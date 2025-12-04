ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Diversified Insurance
Diversified Insurance นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล in United States ที่ Diversified Insurance อยู่ในช่วง $48.4K ถึง $70.2K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Diversified Insurance อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$54.9K - $63.7K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$48.4K$54.9K$63.7K$70.2K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Diversified Insurance?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล ที่ Diversified Insurance in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $70,210 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Diversified Insurance สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล in United States คือ $48,380

