Dimensional Fund Advisors
Dimensional Fund Advisors วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน ใน Greater Austin Area

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in Greater Austin Area ที่ Dimensional Fund Advisors รวม $151K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Dimensional Fund Advisors อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/5/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Dimensional Fund Advisors
Software Engineer
Austin, TX
รวมต่อปี
$151K
ระดับ
Senior
เงินเดือนฐาน
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$19K
อายุงานในบริษัท
5-10 ปี
ประสบการณ์
5-10 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Dimensional Fund Advisors?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Dimensional Fund Advisors in Greater Austin Area อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $155,500 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Dimensional Fund Advisors สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in Greater Austin Area คือ $102,500

